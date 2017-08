June 16 (Reuters) - Societe Anonyme Des Bains De Mer Et Du Cercle Des Etrangers A Monaco SA :

* FY revenue 461.4 million euros ($520.41 million) versus 452.4 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 31 million euros versus loss of 31.5 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net loss of 29.1 million euros against profit of 10 million euros for FY 2014/2015