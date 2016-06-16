FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liontrust Asset Management assets under management rise 7 pct to 4.8 bln stg
June 16, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liontrust Asset Management assets under management rise 7 pct to 4.8 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc

* On 31 March 2016, assets under management were £4.8 billion (2015: £4.5 billion), an increase of 7 percent

* Adjusted profit before tax of £14.6 million (2015: £12.1 million), an increase of 21 percent

* Revenues of £45 million (2015: £37 million), an increase of 22 percent, includes £7.4 million of performance fee revenues

* Profit before tax of £9.4 million (2015: £7.3 million), an increase of 29 percent

* Second Interim dividend per share of 9.0 pence, brings the total dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2016 to 12.0 pence

* Net inflows for the year to 31 March 2016 of £255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

