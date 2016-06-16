FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poundland underlying year profit falls 13.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Poundland underlying year profit falls 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Poundland Group

* Comparable pre-tax profits (excluding converted 99p Stores, brand amortisation and ineffective element of the hedge) -13.5% to £37.8 million (2015: £43.7 million)

* Statutory pre-Tax profits -83.7% to £5.9 million (2015: £36.2 million)

* EBITDA -4.1% to £56.9 million (2015: £59.4 million)

* Diluted EPS -94.6% to 0.61p (2015: 11.34p)

* Final dividend proposed of 2.00p per share (2015: 3.00p), total dividend payment for year of 3.65p per share (2015: 4.50p)

* Q1 total group sales increased by 30.1% to £300.9 million (2015: £231.6 million)

* Underlying sales for 11 weeks ended 12 June 2016 increased by 28.6% (2015: 3.5%) to £294.5 million (2015: £228.9 million)

* Extending trial in Spain until November 2016

* 20 to 30 net new stores planned in UK/Ireland in FY2017

* Says strategically well placed for progress under Kevin O‘Byrne’s leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.