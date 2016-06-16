FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yorkshire Building Society says chief executive to step down
June 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yorkshire Building Society says chief executive to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Yorkshire Building Society

* Chief Executive Chris Pilling has given notice of his intention to step down at the end of the year

* "The process of finding a suitable successor to build on Chris' achievements has already commenced," said Chairman John Heaps

* "I have decided to step down with the intention of pursuing new and different opportunities that will give me more balance with my family life," said Pilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

