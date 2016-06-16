FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Visa says to accelerate EMV chip migration and support merchants
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Visa says to accelerate EMV chip migration and support merchants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Says VISA to help accelerate EMV chip migration and support merchants

* Says VISA is also exploring a system for acquirers to share certification test results with each other to avoid testing duplication

* Will increase its investment to support both acquirers and value-added resellers (VARS) that develop software to power chip terminals

* Streamlined testing requirements, simplified terminal certification process, committed to investing further resources that can reduce timeframes by as much as 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

