BRIEF-Visa says to accelerate EMV chip migration and support merchants

June 16 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Says VISA to help accelerate EMV chip migration and support merchants

* Says VISA is also exploring a system for acquirers to share certification test results with each other to avoid testing duplication

* Will increase its investment to support both acquirers and value-added resellers (VARS) that develop software to power chip terminals

* Streamlined testing requirements, simplified terminal certification process, committed to investing further resources that can reduce timeframes by as much as 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: