a year ago
BRIEF-UK's FCA says charged five persons in alleged investment fraud
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA says charged five persons in alleged investment fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority(FCA):

* FCA charge five in alleged investment fraud

* Two also charged with perverting course of justice contrary to common law, one charged with money laundering offences contrary to proceeds of Crime Act 2002

* Offences relate to promotion and sale of shares in Atlantic Equity Llc between July 2013 and March 2014

* Following today's hearing a trial has been set for 4 September 2017.

* Alleges defendants were involved in promotion of investment schemes that offered investors interests in a purported commercial development in madeira

* Due to investment schemes promoted, 175 investors may have lost approximately £2.75 million (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
