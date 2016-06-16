BRIEF-Allstate says estimated catastrophe losses for month of May 2016 of $202 mln

June 16 (Reuters) - Allstate:

* Allstate announces May catastrophe loss estimate

* Allstate Corp says estimated catastrophe losses for month of May 2016 of $202 mln, pre-tax ($131 mln after-tax)

* Allstate Corp says catastrophe losses occurring in May comprised eight events at an estimated cost of $259 mln, pre-tax

* Allstate Corp says estimated catastrophe losses for Q2 months of April and May 2016 total $835 mln, pre-tax ($542 mln after-tax)