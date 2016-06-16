FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Contravir expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 study of shingles drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir pharmaceuticals expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 clinical study of fv-100 for treating shingles

* Amended clinical trial protocol for its ongoing phase 3 study of its novel antiviral candidate fv-100

* Protocol was amended to more accurately represent changing shingles population as seen in clinical practice

* Under amended protocol, minimum age of male,female patients who can be enrolled in study was lowered from 50 to 30 years

* Investigators may now enroll patients who present with shingles within five days of lesion appearance, previously restricted to within 3 days

* Patients who self-administer medications for pain at onset of shingles will no longer be excluded from study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

