BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda shows superior progression-free, overall survival in lung cancer patients

June 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc
* Merck's keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival compared to chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Keynote-024 trial met its primary endpoint
* Safety profile of keytruda in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies in patients with advanced nsclc
* Based on these results, an independent data monitoring committee (dmc) has recommended that trial be stopped
* Independent data monitoring committee recommended patients receiving chemotherapy in keynote-024 be offered opportunity to receive keytruda.
* Keytruda was superior compared to chemotherapy for primary endpoint of progression-free survival, and secondary endpoint of overall survival