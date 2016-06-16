FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashtead says to buyback shares worth up to 200 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc :

* Has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank

* Arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in co purchased on co's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme

* Aggregate purchase price under this arrangement will not exceed 200 million pounds

* Maximum price paid be limited to be no more than 105 percent average middle market closing price of co's shares for 5 business days before purchase is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

