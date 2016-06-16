FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Noble Energy enhances wells ranch position through DJ Basin acreage trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble energy further enhances wells ranch position through DJ basin acreage trade

* Signed definitive agreements with PDC Energy to exchange certain acreage in greater Wattenberg area of Northern Colorado

* Will receive approximately 11,700 net acres in company's wells ranch development area in exchange for approximately 13,500 net acres

* Existing production on acreage will remain with each party

* Following closing of acreage exchange, Co's total wells ranch development area net acreage will increase to approximately 78,100 acres

* Received $486 million on June 14, 2016, through an initial closing of sale of approximately 33,100 net acres to synergy resources

* Remaining funds from synergy, estimated to be $19 million, will be received in a final closing expected to occur in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

