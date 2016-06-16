BRIEF-Iron Mountain says CMA completes phase 2 review

June 16 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc :

* CMA completes phase 2 review and approves recall acquisition

* United Kingdom's competition and markets authority completed its phase 2 review of Iron Mountain's acquisition of Recall Holdings Limited

* CMA has cleared acquisition of all of Recall's facilities and operations in UK except for C21 Data Services Ltd

* C21 Data Services Ltd which operates in Aberdeen and Dundee areas of Scotland must be divested

* C21 business will be operated pursuant to Iron Mountain's "hold separate" commitments until divestiture is complete