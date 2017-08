June 16 (Reuters) - Forbes Energy Services Ltd

* Elected not to make $12.6 million semi-annual interest payment due on june 15, 2016 on its outstanding 9% senior notes due 2019

* Intends to continue discussions with holders of senior notes regarding restructuring of senior notes- sec filing Source - (bit.ly/1XrO2OS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)