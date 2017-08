June 16 (Reuters) - Sagax AB :

* Signs lease agreement for 9,700 square meters in Stockholm

* Lease agreement has annual value of 14.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.70 million)

* Tenant to move into premises in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4266 Swedish crowns)