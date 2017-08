June 16 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank :

* Says approves merger with Khanty-Mansiysk Bank Otkritie

* Says approves share capital increase of 55 million ordinary shares

* Additional shares to be placed by convertion of ordinary and preferred shares of merged Khanty-Mansiysk Bank Otkritie