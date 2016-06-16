FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EFE tripartite agreement with Chinese investor and its branch in Hong Kong
June 16, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EFE tripartite agreement with Chinese investor and its branch in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE SA)

* Signs tripartite agreement with Guangxi Wuzhou QuanLi Tony Guo (Chinese investor) and its branch in Hong Kong: Guangxi Wuzhou QuanLi Limited

* Under tripartite agreement Guangxi Wuzhou QuanLi Limited committed to transfer 12.8 million zlotys ($3.22 million) to EFE as payment for series G shares

* Previously the company signed an investment contract with Chinese investor concerning financing of $2.5 million under the amber extraction project

* Says the tripartite agreement changes financing amount to 12.8 million zlotys from of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

