June 16 (Reuters) - Altarea SCA :

* Altarea Cogedim named as developer/investor for the "Issy coeur de Ville" 100,000 sqm city center project

* Mixed-use project in Issy-les-Moulineaux represents a total investment of 600 million euros ($669.1 million)