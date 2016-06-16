BRIEF-Husky energy says starts steam operations at Edam West

June 16 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :

* Husky energy begins steam operations at Edam West and provides thermal update

* Has commenced steam operations at 4,500 barrels per day (bbls/day) Edam West Thermal in Saskatchewan

* By end of this year, more than 40 per cent of Husky’s overall production is expected to come from low sustaining capital projects

* Combined production from Lloyd Thermals and Tucker is now 85,000 bbls/day and is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of 2016