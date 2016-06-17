BRIEF-HSBC to pay $1.575 bln, ending Household Int'l class action

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Agreement to resolve shareholder class action

* Resolution to a 14-year shareholder class action based on events that took place prior to HSBC’s acquisition of household international inc.

* HSBC finance agreed to pay $1.57 5 bln to settle all claims in Jaffe v. Household international

* Settlement is subject to court approval and is expected to result in a pretax charge to HSBC finance of approximately $585 mln

