BRIEF-Oracle Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.81

June 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Total Q4 revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1 pct in U.S. Dollars and flat in constant currency

* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.66, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.81

* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service (IAAS), were $859 million, up 49 pct in U.S. Dollars

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $10.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S