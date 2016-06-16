FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A enter merger agreement
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A enter merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - FMC Technologies

* On June 14, co and Technip S.A entered into a definitive business combination agreement

* Business combination agreement provides for merger of Technip with and into Topco ( 'Technip merger'), with Topco surviving merger

* Following consummation of mergers, former Technip stockholders will own about 50.9 percent of Topco, former stockholders of co will own about 49.1 percent of Topco Source: (1.usa.gov/1UlUVhk ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

