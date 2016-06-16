FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Corridor Resources on Brunswick govt's decision to continue hydraulic fracturing moratorium
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corridor Resources on Brunswick govt's decision to continue hydraulic fracturing moratorium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces impact on reserves due to the new Brunswick government's decision to continue hydraulic fracturing moratorium

* Engaged glj to assess extent of impact of nb decision on corridor's reserves as set forth in original reserves report

* Updated reserves report demonstrates that nb decision has resulted in a material reduction in corridor's undeveloped reserves

* Expects reduction in net present value of its proved plus probable reserves calculated at a discount factor of 10% will lead to an impairment loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

