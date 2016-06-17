FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding plans reduction of 440 jobs in Germany
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 17, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding plans reduction of 440 jobs in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* Targeted investment in modernization of German Ennepetal and Ocholt sites as innovation and production locations for high-quality technology products

* Improvements to cost structure, streamlining of the organization and use of synergies will result in a planned reduction of around 440 jobs in Germany and relocation of some sites

* At same time there will be an increase of around 160 jobs at sites in Singapore and Suzhou (China) in order to meet increased production requirements Source text: bit.ly/1Ucv09s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.