BRIEF-Delta Lloyd sale of stake in Van Lanschot: over-allotment option exercised in full

June 17 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV

* Full exercise of the over-allotment option in respect of the sale of Delta Lloyd’s shareholding in Van Lanschot

* Delta Lloyd has successfully sold 12,400,000 depositary receipts representing ordinary shares, or 30.2 pct in Van Lanschot’s issued share capital

* Gross proceeds for Delta Lloyd amount to 198.4 million euros ($223.14 million)

* Goldman Sachs International and UBS investment bank acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for offering