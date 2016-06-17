FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd sale of stake in Van Lanschot: over-allotment option exercised in full
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd sale of stake in Van Lanschot: over-allotment option exercised in full

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV

* Full exercise of the over-allotment option in respect of the sale of Delta Lloyd’s shareholding in Van Lanschot

* Delta Lloyd has successfully sold 12,400,000 depositary receipts representing ordinary shares, or 30.2 pct in Van Lanschot’s issued share capital

* Gross proceeds for Delta Lloyd amount to 198.4 million euros ($223.14 million)

* Goldman Sachs International and UBS investment bank acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.