June 17 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB :

* Rights issue of 19.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.3 million)oversubscribed

* Says will increase share capital by maximum of 1.3 million crowns through rights issue

* Rights issue oversubscribed by 75 percent Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3456 Swedish crowns)