BRIEF-Ericsson: cooperates with U.S. authorities on inquiry
#Communications Equipment
June 17, 2016 / 9:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Ericsson: cooperates with U.S. authorities on inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says in March 2013, Ericsson received a voluntary request from US Authorities to answer a number of questions relating to Ericsson’s operations, something we have also confirmed to media in 2013

* Says cooperates with US authorities to answer these and additional questions

* Says we will not provide any detailed comments on request as such, but can say that it relates to Ericsson’s anti-corruption program and questions related to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

* Says as a listed company, we always follow requirements to publically disclose any information about events that would have a material impact on company or its finances

* Says should such materiality arise, ericsson will disclose information in accordance with regulatory requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

