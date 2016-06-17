FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordea says Danish FSA to hand over anti-money laundering probe to police
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordea says Danish FSA to hand over anti-money laundering probe to police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Nordea

* Leaves comments on Danish FSA inspection of Nordea Bank Danmark 2015

* Says in June 2015 Danish Financial Supervisory Authority investigated how Nordea Bank Danmark A/S had followed regulations regarding anti-money laundering (AML)

* Says outcome has resulted in criticism and matter will in accordance with Danish administrative practice be handed over to police for further handling and possible sanctions

* Says we realise that we initially underestimated complexity and time it takes to change our procedures

* Says deficiencies within AML are known to us and we have in close dialogue with authorities addressed these in action plan that we launched last spring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.