BRIEF-Nordea says Danish FSA to hand over anti-money laundering probe to police

June 17 (Reuters) - Nordea

* Leaves comments on Danish FSA inspection of Nordea Bank Danmark 2015

* Says in June 2015 Danish Financial Supervisory Authority investigated how Nordea Bank Danmark A/S had followed regulations regarding anti-money laundering (AML)

* Says outcome has resulted in criticism and matter will in accordance with Danish administrative practice be handed over to police for further handling and possible sanctions

* Says we realise that we initially underestimated complexity and time it takes to change our procedures

* Says deficiencies within AML are known to us and we have in close dialogue with authorities addressed these in action plan that we launched last spring