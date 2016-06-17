BRIEF-Viacom enter into indemnification agreement

June 17 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* On June 13, entered into an indemnification agreement with each of Philippe P. Dauman, George S. Abrams

* Co to pay Dauman and Abrams’ costs related to lawsuit filed seeking to invalidate removal as trustees of Sumner Redstone National Amusements Trust

* Agreements with CEO Dauman, board member Abrams approved in advance by committee comprised of independent members of board of directors Source text: (1.usa.gov/261aFPn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)