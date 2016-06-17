BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust enters into interest rate swap transaction

June 17 (Reuters) - Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :

* On June 13, co through operating partnership entered into interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association

* Co entered into swap to fix a portion of, and mitigate risk associated with, company’s floating rate indebtedness

* Swap has an effective date of July 1, 2016 and a termination date of June 1, 2021- SEC filing

* Beginning on Aug. 1, co will be required to make monthly fixed rate payments of 1.0210% calculated on notional amount of $100 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UD3otS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)