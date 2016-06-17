BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is exploring possible repricing, maturity extension amendment for borrower's outstanding $1,618 mln of indebtedness

June 17 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding :

* Management is exploring possible repricing, maturity extension amendment for borrower’s outstanding $1,618 million of indebtedness

* Under proposed amendment, borrower would reallocate portion of indebtedness under term loan B facility to term loan a facility

* Repricing and maturity extension amendment is not intended to increase borrower's total amount of outstanding indebtedness