June 17 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Acquires De Boeck’s educational publishing activities in Belgium

* Acquisition comprises two companies - De Boeck Education and De Boeck Digital with combined revenues of 17 million euros ($19.13 million) in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)