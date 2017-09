June 17 (Reuters) - Visiativ Sa :

* Successful private placement

* Operation oversubscribed and increased to 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million)

* Placed 541,126 new shares at unit price of 13.86 euros Source text: bit.ly/1ttTZOJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)