June 17 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says buys shopping complex in Alicante for 42.5 million euros ($47.7 million)

* Shopping center of gross leasable area at 33,550 square meters is currently occupied by Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Media Markt

