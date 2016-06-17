FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MOESK to receive RUB 15 billion credit lines from Sberbank
June 17, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MOESK to receive RUB 15 billion credit lines from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Sberbank :

* MOESK and Sberbank sign agreement for providing first credit line for 5 billion roubles ($76.40 million), total amount of three credit lines equals to 15 billion roubles

* Credit agreement is signed for 10 year

* Organizer of credit lines is Sberbank CIB

* Credit may be used for company's activity, including financing of capital investments, debt and loan repayment to third parties as well as acquisition and repayment of securities, issued by the company Source text: bit.ly/1ZVLPtd Further company coverage:, ($1 = 65.4429 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

