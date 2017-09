June 17 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc :

* Elizabeth Arden must pay co $14 million termination fee if merger is terminated following change of recommendation by its board

* Co to pay Elizabeth Arden termination fee of $40 million if merger is terminated because co, Revlon consumer products failed to consummate merger Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rta3PB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)