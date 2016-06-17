FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV extends license to Top Media Distribution
June 17, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV extends license to Top Media Distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executed with Top Media Distribution Limited, owner of the VOD digital platform named Megogo, a new agreement for the extension of its license to programs of the library Mondo TV for further three years

* The licensee widens its offer of Mondo TV programs through the platform Megogo in the territories of Russia, CIS and Baltics: the offer includes now more than 700 half hours of Mondo TV’s library Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

