FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSP Global enters into an agreement with Schlumberger
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSP Global enters into an agreement with Schlumberger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :

* WSP enhances its expertise in water through proposed acquisition of Schlumberger’s industrial water consultancy business

* WSP Global Inc says has entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to acquire its industrial water consultancy business

* Deal will enable to provide water consulting services, project solutions to industrial clients worldwide, will establish presence for co in Chile, Peru

* WSP Global Inc says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2016

* WSP Global Inc says has entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to acquire its industrial water consultancy business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.