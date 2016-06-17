FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Williams to file amended disclosure to proxy statement
June 17, 2016

BRIEF-Williams to file amended disclosure to proxy statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams to file amended disclosure to proxy statement

* Agreed to file an amended disclosure to its proxy statement in connection with merger agreement with Energy Transfer Equity, L.P

* Parties now estimate merger-related synergies of only $126 million annually by 2020

* Even if market conditions return to their July 2015 levels, merger-related synergies would be $543 million, not $2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

