BRIEF-Inventergy Global announces definitive agreement with GTX

* Inventergy announces definitive agreement with gtx

* Inventergy innovations enters agreement to monetize gtx’s intellectual property for wearable technologies, personal wireless location-based services

* Inventergy innovations will become majority owner of, and will have exclusive right to license or sell, three of gtx’s patents

