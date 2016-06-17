FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inventergy Global announces definitive agreement with GTX
June 17, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inventergy Global announces definitive agreement with GTX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy announces definitive agreement with gtx

* Inventergy innovations enters agreement to monetize gtx’s intellectual property for wearable technologies, personal wireless location-based services

* Inventergy innovations will become majority owner of, and will have exclusive right to license or sell, three of gtx’s patents

* Inventergy innovations and gtx will share revenue on all future licensing royalties or any possible sale of these patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
