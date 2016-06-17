FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA receives Ladbrokes, Coral merger inquiry responses
#Casinos & Gaming
June 17, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA receives Ladbrokes, Coral merger inquiry responses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA

* Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published

* William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma’s provisional findings

* William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry

* William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations Source text : bit.ly/1Yxz8pN Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
