BRIEF-UK's CMA receives Ladbrokes, Coral merger inquiry responses

June 17 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA
* Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published
* William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma’s provisional findings
* William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry
* William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations