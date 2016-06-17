FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NunaMinerals strives to achieve viable reconstruction
June 17, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NunaMinerals strives to achieve viable reconstruction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S

* Advises that two former employees filed petition for bankruptcy of NunaMinerals which led to a court meeting on June 10

* Petitions of two former employees were subsequently withdrawn

* Is continuing to make every effort to achieve viable reconstruction of the company

* Remains uncertain whether such reconstruction can be achieved

* Annual report 2015 has not yet been completed but the company is making arrangements to complete report as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

