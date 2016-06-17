FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abivax says primary endpoint of ABX203 Phase IIb/III trial unlikely to be reached
June 17, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abivax says primary endpoint of ABX203 Phase IIb/III trial unlikely to be reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Abivax SA :

* Analysis of ongoing ABX203 Phase IIb/III trial in chronic Hepatitis B virus infection shows good safety, but primary endpoint of study is unlikely to be reached

* Post-treatment monitoring of patients will be continued as per protocol in order to provide additional insight on clinical trial outcomes and secondary endpoints

* Future development of ABX203 under review, including addition of an adjuvant, new administration schedules and therapeutic combinations

* Ongoing anti-HIV ABX464 phase IIa trial progressing well

* Four additional product candidates in pipeline

* Futility analysis on primary end-point of its ABX203-002 trial, a Phase IIb/III trial of ABX203 in CHB patients, determined that trial is unlikely to reach its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

