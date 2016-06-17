FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma enters APA for sale of substantially all of its assets to consortium of bidders
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma enters APA for sale of substantially all of its assets to consortium of bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Essar Steel Algoma

* Entered asset purchase agreement for sale of substantially all of company’s assets to a consortium of bidders

* Company is serving a motion today with Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking approval of APA.

* Consortium of bidders formed by KPS Capital Partners, LP and company’s prepetition term lenders

* Consortium bid includes cash consideration, a credit bid equivalent to term loan, and assumption of certain liabilities Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.