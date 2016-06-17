BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma enters APA for sale of substantially all of its assets to consortium of bidders

June 17 (Reuters) - Essar Steel Algoma

* Entered asset purchase agreement for sale of substantially all of company’s assets to a consortium of bidders

* Company is serving a motion today with Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking approval of APA.

* Consortium of bidders formed by KPS Capital Partners, LP and company’s prepetition term lenders

* Consortium bid includes cash consideration, a credit bid equivalent to term loan, and assumption of certain liabilities