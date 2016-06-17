BRIEF-Verizon says unions ratify new agreements

June 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Unions ratify new agreements

* New contracts go into effect immediately

* New contracts, which cover about 36,000 employees primarily in Verizon’s wireline business, will run through Aug. 3, 2019

* Company’s key objectives for round of bargaining were in areas of healthcare, post-retirement costs and workforce flexibility

* Will realize cost savings, cost avoidance through healthcare plan changes, more healthcare contributions, medicare advantage plans for retirees

* Agreements allow for more flexibility in call sharing to “better serve customers”

* Agreements give company ability to offer special buyout incentives to associates