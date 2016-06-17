FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay

* Aptima zika virus assay has not been FDA cleared or approved and is only authorized for use for duration of declaration that circumstances exist justifying authorization of emergency use

* New diagnostic test for detection of zika virus now available for use on fully automated panther system

* Aptima zika virus assay will be available for use in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
