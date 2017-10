June 17 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer gold signs $350 million project finance facility

* Facility has an 8-year term, interest rates of libor plus 3.5% to 3.95%, no mandatory hedging requirements and no early repayment penalties