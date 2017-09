June 17 (Reuters) -

* TPI Composites files for IPO of up to $150 Mln - SEC filing

* Expects shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “TPIC”

* J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen & Co, Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity are underwriters to IPO Source text (1.usa.gov/1OuFtjD)