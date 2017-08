June 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. antitrust regulators have privately expressed concerns about Anthem's proposed acquisition of Cigna- WSJ, citing sources

* U.S. antitrust regulators skeptical that the companies can offer concessions that would fully preserve competition in industry- WSJ, citing sources Source text : (on.wsj.com/28PnSK8) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)