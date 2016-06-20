BRIEF-SSH offers up to 2,950,000 new shares to selected investors

June 20 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Offers up to 2,950,000 new shares to institutional and other selected investors in an accelerated book-built offering
* Tatu Ylönen has undertaken to subscribe for shares in amount of 2 million euros in offering
* Book-building will commence immediately and is expected to end no later than on June 20 2016 at 18:45
* Trading in shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about June 27 2016.
* Shares correspond to up to about 9.40 percent of all shares and voting rights in company immediately prior to offering
* Says is continuing to invest in its specialty firewall. Source text for Eikon:
