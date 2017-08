June 20 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Sees 2016 revenue to decline from 2015 level

* Sees 2016 operating income ex-items to decline significantly from 2015 level

* Previously expected 2016 revenue to be about 2015 level, operating income ex-items to decline